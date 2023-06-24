soccer

A terrifying right-footed free-kick and a kiss assist. Francesco Totti delights the world of 8-a-side football also in the Europa Cup, winning the first international trophy in the category against The Legends of Malta with his Totti Weese C8. Five to 2 the final result, with the former number 10 of Rome authentic star performer of the evening on the new pitch, just remade in last generation synthetic grass, of Alfredo Berra (ex Eucalipti) in the San Paolo area. The highlight of the evening was Totti’s goal. Technique, power and shrewdness, because Totti took the opposing team by surprise, which was settling into the barrier without anyone asking for distance. So the referee didn’t have to blow his whistle to restart play, so Totti instinctively let go of a right footed shot from outside the neck which landed under the cross



00:27