Divorce Totti-Blasi, the lawyer Bernardini de Pace leaves the office

New twist in the divorce case between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi: Annamaria Bernardini de Pace, the lawyer who represented the former footballer, in fact, has left the post.

While tomorrow, Friday 11 November, a new hearing is scheduled for the procedure on the return of the Rolexes and the jewels, the divorce proceedings are proceeding without an agreement.

As reported by Dagospiain fact, Francesco Totti’s lawyer had found an agreement on the economic figure to be paid to Ilary Blasi with the presenter’s lawyer, Alessandro Simeone.

The agreement for the consensual separation, however, would have been rejected by Totti and his entourage, which is why Annamaria Bernardini De Pace would have consequently left the office.

The version provided by the league of the former Roma player is different: “Our agreement only provided that I represented him in out-of-court proceedings, so when the lawyer Alessandro Simeone (Ilary Blasi’s lawyer) presented the request for separation, our report it’s over. In fact, I don’t even deal with cases involving bags, shoes, jewelery and watches ”.

“We agreed by consensus” reiterates Bernardini de Pace who would therefore have left the post simply because her task would have come to an end once Blasi decided to go ahead with the judicial separation, which will be discussed in March of the year. next.

According to what it reveals Dagospiahowever, Francesco Totti would not have followed the advice of the lawyer while to deteriorate the relationship between the former player and Bernardini de Pace would have been Noemi Bocchi, the new partner of the “pupone”, who would not have appreciated the advice of the lawyer on their media exposure.