Totti, a person close to Noemi Bocchi warns him: “Cynical and opportunist”

After moving to the super penthouse in northern Rome and a New Year’s Eve under the hot sun of Miami, Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi are back in Italy where they continue to talk about their relationship.

At the center of the talk is once again Noemi Bocchi and her character. An anonymous source, very close to the woman, revealed important background to the weekly New. “Noemi, in order to get what she wants, doesn’t look anyone in the face, she’s cynical and doesn’t have too many scruples,” said this anonymous source. “She has precise goals, she has always had a good life with her ex,” she said.

Statements that would seem to confirm the allegations of Mario Caucci, Bocchi’s ex-husband. In response to her ex-husband, she posted a story on Instagram with his long interview accompanied by circus music: “Thank you for these 10 unique years”. Thus, the 34-year-old Roman threw a dig at Caucci, with whom she is being sued for mistreatment.