A year after they started dating, it seems that Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi are going through a crisis. After the numerous indiscretions that have emerged regarding their love life, now the gossip has been fueled by a clue that has appeared on social networks. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Over the last few hours Francesco Totti has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time, to make the former Roma captain protagonist of a gossip have been some rumors that have emerged regarding his relationship with Naomi Bocchi.

Despite only having been a year into their relationship, it seems like a bad one crisis has already hit the famous couple. Suspicions originated from silence on the social networks of the flower designer. In fact, after traveling for many days with her boyfriend documenting every detail of her on her Instagram profile, now the woman seems to be disappeared from the web.

The first person to spread it scoop of the alleged crisis between Totti and Noemi had been Deianira Marzano. She, the latter, had also revealed that the former footballer would no longer even wear thering on the finger, another detail which could confirm the numerous rumors that are now becoming more and more insistent.

Over the past few hours, another has emerged clue which could become the ultimate proof of the breakup. Noemi Bocchi, who has made her social account public for a few months, would have removed the follow to the ex-husband of Ilary Blasi. Meanwhile, today Friday February 3, 2023, there will be another meeting in court between former spouses. The latter will have to support a confrontation to reach agreements on the issue of Rolex.