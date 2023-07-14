According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, five of the Rolexes belonging to the shared collection of would have disappeared Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. The presenter of The island of the famous made it known that he only owned a couple or three watches and that he knew nothing of the missing ones. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

New backgrounds emerge regarding the mystery of the watches disputed between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. The civil judge Francesco Fettoni would have established a joint custody from the Rolex collection. In light of this, the presenter de The famous island she should have returned all the clocks.

In any case, this was not done as Blasi stated that she only possessed two or three watches. In light of this, we can state that five of the Rolexes would have disappeared and among the latter there is also a luxury Daytona Rainbow which has a value of approx 1 million euros.

It’s not all. During the’court hearing which was held on July 12, 2023, Ilary Blasi allegedly denounced the disappearance of some goods. Among the latter we find bags and jewelry but the presenter would have noticed their absence only recently.

The July 12, 2023 the hearing between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi has been held. However, the Roman presenter was absent in the courtroom. Therefore, you are currently on vacation Brazil together with his new partner Bastian Muller. However, on this very occasion, Ilary Blasi made it known that he was unaware of the whereabouts of the other watches and at the same time denounced the disappearance of bags and jewellery.