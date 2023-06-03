Pope Francis sends Father Georg home. Benedict XVI’s ex-secretary with nothing left

A news story has just come out in the German newspaper Die Welt which should finally put an end to the age-old question of the task to be given to Father Georg Gansweinthe former secretary of Pope Benedict XVI. As far as we know, Pope francesco he ordered the prelate to leave Rome no later than 1 July and to return to his German diocese, precisely without a specific assignment. The last time the two met was on May 19th.

The visit was not official but opportune and well-trained internal Vatican sources had leaked the informal content of the meeting, namely that the idea of Bergoglio was to follow the Vatican practice which, in these cases, is to send the personal secretaries of the popes back to their diocese of origin after their disappearance.

Ganswein he was born in a small village, Riedern am Wald, near Freiburg in the land of Baden Württemberg in South-Western Germany and there he will have to return. Always Die Welt reconstructs the story by confirming the rumors that he will not be given particular assignments and, in practice, the former very powerful secretary of Benedict XVI would live as a “private citizen”.

From a strictly business point of view Father Georg he is still too young to retire and therefore it is to be assumed that, being a professor of theology, he could teach at the local university where, among other things, he also graduated. In any case, he will certainly take care of the Ratzinger Foundation possessing – even as a direct bequest – many documents that will help rebuild his difficult pontificate. But let’s rewind the tape.

Subscribe to the newsletter

