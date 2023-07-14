Alba Parietti receives a surprise during the last episode of “I’m not a lady” on Rai uno. Among the drag queens is the son Francesco Oppini in the role of Saetta McDawn. The reaction of the presenter is not long in coming

The 62-year-old presenter is shocked. Her 41-year-old son dances in heels, and she certainly doesn’t have to wonder where she learned from. Alba takes it out on the authors, explains that her son hasn’t answered her phone for three days: all for this surprise. Then she loosens up and asks Francesco about her: “What will remain of Saetta, the female I never had, in you?”, And her son reacts with great humour: “For now, tendonitis! Joking aside, I thank everyone because the work behind it is really exhausting. It was a really fun experience, in fact I didn’t feel like a burden. The only weight was you! You are too attentive and active, you never know how to calm yourself down ”, she says to her mother.