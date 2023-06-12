Francesco Nuti dead: the disease that the director and actor had

What was the disease that caused the death of Francesco Nuti, who died today, Monday 12 June 2023, in Rome? The actor and director, who was 68 years old, had suffered serious neurological damage back in 2006 following a domestic accident.

In that year, after a period in which the interpreter had fallen into depression abusing alcohol, Francesco Nuti fell in his home and hit his head violently. As mentioned, the fall caused him serious neurological damage and the loss of part of his motor skills.

Ten years later, due to another accident, he was hospitalized again in a Florentine hospital before being transferred to a specialized facility in Rome where he died today according to what was declared by his family.

“He needs constant assistance. I read him the fan messages that I get every day and he is happy. He and I can understand each other with our eyes, with a look. He has always been very expressive and we understand each other. He recognizes me, he is happy when he sees me and when he sees mom. Everyone tells me we look alike, especially the eyes. Even fans of him always start from the analogy of the face. I live it with joy ”he explained in an interview with Sunday In daughter Guinevere.

Born in Florence in 1955, Francesco Nuti was one of the most well-known and loved faces of Italian cinema even if, as mentioned, due to his illness he had been forced away from the scenes for several years.

Among his successful films, they are remembered It’s all heaven’s fault Bewitched, Caruso Pascoski (from a Polish father), Willy Signori and I come from afar And Women in skirts.