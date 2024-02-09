Here is what we discovered about Francesco Muglia, husband of the singer Annalisa.

The beautiful Annalisa is on the crest of the wave, as not only are his songs enjoying resounding success, but his private life is also booming. But who is the husband of the well-known artist and what do we know about her?

Francesco Muglia, Annalisa's husband

Let's discover some curious details about private and working life of Francesco Muglia.

How did Annalisa and Francesco Muglia meet?

The love story between Francesco Muglia and Annalisa it started some time ago, although it seems that the two met long before becoming a couple. Annalisa in fact declared that she had already met Francesco previously. They would then lost sight of for a few years, but subsequently they met again and never left each other again.

Their relationship was later made public ahead of marriage of two. Their decisive meeting occurred during the summer of 2020 on board the Costa Smeralda, one of the most beautiful Italian cruise ships. She was there to represent Italian music in view of theExpo Dubai 2020 and it was precisely at that moment that the two met.

Annalisa on her wedding day

A beautiful love story was therefore born which then… June 29, 2023 resulted in a huge wedding celebrated in Tellaro, a marine municipality in the province of La Spezia. The two are really very close and despite their mutual commitments they plan to expand theirs family very early.

Who is Francesco Muglia and what does he do in life?

Credits: Gossip and news

Also Francesco Muglia he's a pretty well-known man, as far as the vice president of the commercial sector of the navi group Costa Crociere. The man was born in 1980 in Padua and graduated from the Faculty of Letters in Padua before moving to Genoa.

Francesco and Annalisa married

Francesco then had the opportunity to study abroad and then found work where he is currently employed. This is a very person reserved and tremendously linked to his family. He has always supported the wife in achieving personal and common goals: this is why together they are such a beautiful couple!