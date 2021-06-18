Ignazio Moser is a child of art. His father Francis he was one of the greatest Italian cyclists. It is inevitable that he wanted his son to follow in his footsteps in the world of sports and cycling, but unfortunately after good results at a youth level, Ignazio decided to take another path, that of show. A choice at the beginning not shared by Francesco but then he changed his mind and inevitably ended up cheering on his son before the Big Brother Vip, where he also found the love of Cecilia, then to the recent Island of the Famous.

And right on the beaches ofHonduras that the boyfriend of the Rodriguez has returned to be seen on the small screen, showing tenacity, strength, sympathy and determination in the Canale 5 reality show that puts each competitor in front of difficult tests, between the scarcity of food and the bad weather of nature.

Interviewed by the weekly Today the former cyclist said he cheered on his son on the island but couldn’t see the whole show: “I tried, but I fell asleep. At ten I go to sleep “ – said Francesco.

“Ignatius’ failure to win? It is not that important, it is not as if he had lost the Giro d’Italia or the Milan-Sanremo. However, I believe that what matters, as in sport, is to participate and be protagonists. Of course, that’s a particular world that I find it hard to understand “- said father Moser.

Advice to Ignatius? “No, he does what he likes like all my children. I am not a strict father. I tell him to be careful that this is a particular world. It bothers me a little, to say, that he has all the tattoos, but he does them anyway “, he has declared. And, speaking of a grandson on the way, theex cyclist from Trentino replied seraphic: “If they want it …!”.