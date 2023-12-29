Merlo: “Mes? Giorgetti and Tajani are cooking themselves”

In a dynamic back and forth between him and a reader of Republic, Francis Blackbird he doesn't send them to the ministers Giorgetti And Tajani.

“Dear Merlo, at least one, Giorgetti, seemed presentable, Draghi-like, reliable and instead he comes to tell us that he never said he would sign for the ESM. I believe that Giorgetti is cut from the same cloth as the Tajani, a modest political class that excels in the quicksand where everything is digested”, writes Ugo Locatelli from Bergamo.

“It is true. Giorgetti And Tajani they would both like to fight the subversive madness of Melons And Salvini, but they never really have the courage”, thunders the journalist and writer. “How Giorgetti wears himself out interpreting the League who wants to get rid of the League, so Tajani is consumed with keeping out of extremism while staying within it,” he continues.

“And the two,” he continues Blackbird, “exhibit the kind, reliable and reassuring face that sometimes manages to make one think of the wisdom of the statesman, but more often of the prudence of the rabbit. From the stewed one, as we know, an exquisite aroma emerges which, in the silence, “makes you think that the rabbit, giving one last proof of its innate kindness, is cooking itself”.

