Francesco Lollobrigida and Arianna Meloni: the minister breaks the silence

Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida takes to social media to deliver his first comment on the end of his relationship with Arianna Meloni.

The prime minister’s sister, in fact, in an interview with The Sheet confirmed the breakup between the two: “For him I would throw myself into the Tiber. The affection and esteem remain intact, but love is something else.”

Francesco Lollobrigida has entrusted his profile Facebook a long reflection on his personal story writing: “I have never in my life rejoiced for a problem that happened to another person. Even my worst enemy. It is not my kindness, the priest is my brother Maurizio, but simple consideration of how ridiculous I would feel to do so”.

“Feeling joy at the pain of others or ridiculing it seems to me like a frustrating weakness. Not finding a way to be happy and celebrate when others may find themselves in the same condition… pathetic. A reflection would be enough, taking off for a moment the mask of hatred and self-pity that conditions this attitude and asking yourself some questions: why? What is the point? Does it make me better? If then one had the strength, not feeling ashamed of the answers or managing to obscure from oneself with a veil of hypocritical cynicism their content, one could add one: how many innocent people do I hurt without a purpose? Who knows if faced with the response, he would withdraw his hand and bow his head in the natural gesture that invokes forgiveness. I will not give satisfaction to the voyeurism of these hours in which even the most illustrious newspapers are dedicated to soliciting the last scraps of ‘beach umbrella chatter’.

The minister then concludes: “As a public figure I only have one answer to give: there is no political problem with either Giorgia or Arianna and those who hope for this will not have great satisfaction. If anything, they will have to take note that the family relationship was not the reason for my role… have a good Sunday to everyone, even those who wish us harm!”.