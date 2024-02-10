Sanremo 2024, Francesco Gabbani's gesture to Fiorella Mannoia at the end of their performance: the public appreciated it

The cover evening of the was broadcast on Friday 9 February Sanremo Festival 2024. Among the artists there was also an old acquaintance, who was precisely Francesco Gabbani, who performed on stage, together with the competing singer Fiorella Mannoia. The audience really liked their performance.

In reality, the two contested each other there with the songs they chose to bring to the stage victory of the 2017 Sanremo Festival, which ultimately led to the victory of the man and the second place by Fiorella Mannoia.

The artists have decided to bring the songs to the Ariston stage “Occidentali's Karma” and “Bless Her”. With these songs they competed for the victory of the past Festival, but which ultimately led to the big one success by Francesco Gabbani.

The latter however, on that occasion, when he learned that the winner was himself with his song, he chose to make a great gesture of respect towards the singer: yes kneeling in front of her, before accepting the award and celebrating the victory.

Why Francesco Gabbani knelt in front of Fiorella Mannoia

The two chose to perform once again on the stage of the Ariston theater with the two hits they led to first and second place of the 2017 Sanremo Festival. Many were excited when they heard them, but also have fun.

In fact, at the end, they received great applause from the audience present in the audience. No one managed to stay stopped. However, Francesco Gabbani at the end of the same performance decided to do that again gesture of great respect for Fiorella Mannoia.

Before picking up the flowers that Amadeus brought him, he is kneeling before the artist, as a sign of great respect for his immense career, but also for his age. In fact she has received many applause by the entire public.