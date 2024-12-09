Does anger and anger bring success in sports? Absolutely, even in many disciplines, including winter sports. Of course not for a ski jumper who couldn’t easily sail along with as much anger in his stomach as Johannes Lochner from Berchtesgaden recently had. But he’s also a bobsledder.

They have to be able to do everything. At the top, two or four people can accelerate a 390 or 650 kilogram two-man or four-man bobsled over a runway on a smooth ice rink with spikes; then at full speed, without getting caught, fold their bodies, which weigh over a hundred kilograms, into the bob; and finally the pilots, with great sensitivity on the steering cables, thunder down the channel at more than 140 kilometers per hour, although of course the helmsman, in this case Lochner, is not allowed to drive corners into the barriers, otherwise a place on the podium is hardly possible.

That’s the craft, and it’s still relatively easy compared to the psychological competitions in sledding. More precisely, the dispute that the best German bobsledders have been fighting for a decade and a half: Johannes Lochner, 34 years old, from Berchtesgaden, rather offensive and quick-tempered – and Francesco Friedrich, also 34 and from Pirna, with a rather calm disposition and strategic thinking – also : He also now has a human superpower, which sounds exaggerated, but it actually works.

Sprinter Wulff immediately achieves what was elusive to him in athletics: a world record

Friedrich likes to keep smiling when Lochner is already foaming. For example, Friedrich has already won 16 overall World Cups. But Lochner only has two, and he would like a third, but that will be difficult. You could say that Friedrich made sure of that.

The fact that the Bavarian bobsledder is statistically inferior to the man from Saxony is less due to the skill in the ice track than to the fact that Lochner is easier to distract. And perhaps also because he is still of the old ilk, which is why Friedrich was able to upset him a bit before the start of the season. Because he had rather persistently made an immoral offer to Lochner’s most important pusher, Georg Fleischhauer, which immediately enraged Johannes Lochner.

Irritated: Johannes Lochner, right, with pusher Georg Fleischhauer. (Photo: Memmler/Eibner/Imago)

Lochner still thinks and feels in more traditional patterns. As far as we know, he is fundamentally honest. You don’t rob another team, especially when the season is about to begin, that’s his view. “He got a piece of cake, he’ll get it back,” Lochner rumbled in the direction of Friedrich Bavarian Radio and threatened: “You should never annoy me!” Perhaps the times of bobsleigh were different many years ago; perhaps back then it was really taboo to blow up a functioning team by poaching the second most important member, as is the case in football maybe he was still in his fifties. This makes the Bavarian Lochner quite likeable when he insists that Friedrich behaved “outrageously”.

In his own way, Lochner also seems like an honest old friend when he insists that this old gentlemen’s agreement still exists in bobsleigh: A real sports lover trains with what he has. He doesn’t take advantage of his opponents, he takes care of his team early in the spring and uses his own resources to ensure success. The 34-year-old sees anything else as violating a “tacit agreement” between the long-standing competitors.

Well, there are many people who think differently than Lochner. Francesco Friedrich probably also, they turn the adjective “outrageous” into something positive when you take it apart. Namely in “not ashamed”, therefore: “confident”.

The fact that this very old and interesting sport, which has many aspects, technology, power, driving experience, dynamics and also feints, ended up in the headlines of the early winter was perhaps also due to the fact that Friedrich wasn’t particularly interested in it Fleischhauer because, in addition to his crew, he actually had a joker that he had been keeping in reserve for a long time.

Multitasking at 140 km/h: Johannes Lochner’s sleigh races through the roundabout of the bobsleigh run in Altenberg. (Photo: Memmler/Eibner/Imago)

Of course, this secret weapon has a name, and it’s not so secret that Lochner didn’t know about it. However, Friedrich’s secret weapon, Simon Wulff, could have taken a little more time and learned more, after all, he comes directly from athletics and is the fourth fastest German sprinter in history in the 100 meters in 10.06 seconds. However, when he competed in the first two-man bobsleigh World Cup of the season, Wulff immediately achieved what he had not been able to achieve in athletics: it wasn’t 100 meters, but only the short ice runway, but a world record is a world record: 0.6 seconds.

Simon Wulff still has a lot ahead of him, despite his talent for movement, he still has to learn on the track, because his opponent, Lochner’s new pusher, has changed at the same time, namely Thorsten Margis, who has conveniently become estranged from his team boss after many years : by Francesco Friedrich. So something happened that never actually happens in sport: In the end everyone is happy and the season can really begin.