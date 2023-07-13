Violence against women is being discussed a lot these days, after the alleged case involving, if it really was violence, the son of President La Russa, or the one in Florence in which the herd raped young girls and put the video clips. Francesco Facchinetti does not mince words. “If boys behave wrongly towards women and their peers, whose fault is it? Very simple: of the parents and of the education that is missing”.

The DJ thus vented on Instagram, then launching an appeal to parents: “Teach yours that there are limits”. “I am not part of that phalanx that says today’s young people are worse than they used to be. No, bad things also happened once ”, continues Facchinetti, also recounting some episodes from his past.

Compared to the past, however, underlines the DJ, now there is a smartphone. “There’s more exposure of the body and you stupidly think that sharing a video made with your partner’s consent is right. But it’s a wrong thing: sharing private, intimate content is like giving food to the woman you love or have been with”.

The fundamental problem, according to Facchinetti, is the lack of education. “I grew up with my mother, I love her deeply, I grew up around women. I’ve spent 20 years in the night world, I’ve had discos, I’ve played, I’ve been a DJ, for years I went to bed at noon. I found myself in dangerous situations and as a young man I mistakenly tried drugs as well. I found myself drunk, I found myself in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“Education, ethics, morals, knowing what is beautiful and what is ugly blocked me”, added Facchinetti, who does not hide that he found himself in situations similar to those experienced by the boys today but “I understood that it was a wrong situation thanks to the education of my mother, my father and my grandparents”.

“You parents explain to your children how the world works, explain that abusing your privacy is wrong, explain that sharing a group relationship with a woman after getting drunk in the evening even if she consents is wrong”. And she points out: “One can do what he wants in life but you must not lose control. Respect for others is fundamental. And in certain situations it is better to block”.

Finally Facchinetti tells a personal episode. He was young, he was 18, and he was dating a girl of the same age. She “had never made love to anyone. We find ourselves sleeping together and that night we get drunk. There has been an approach to being able to be in a relationship. At that moment I realized that she had also gotten drunk for the first time and I froze. I realized it wasn’t the right situation. I was young, hormones at the ball but I stopped ”, she says. Then again appealing to parents to teach their children to respect rules and limits: “Or you hurt yourself and you get hurt”.