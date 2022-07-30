Francesco Facchinetti never ceases to amaze his fans. In these days the singer has returned to be talked about for an episode that saw him protagonist together with his son. The story is going around the web and has gone viral. Let’s find out what happened together.

Obviously there is nothing to worry about. It is a funny episode that brought a smile to the singer’s many fans. The story, in fact, concerns a choice made by son by Francesco Facchinetti and that his father does not share at all in the world.

For those who have followed him for years, he is aware of the fact that Francesco Facchinetti is a great fan of soccer and above all an avid Inter fan. The episode in which the singer became the protagonist together with his son concerns precisely this topic. During a video call made with his children, Francesco Facchinetti saw something that left him speechless.

His son, in fact, presented himself to his father wearing a shirt from Milan. As a die-hard Inter fan that he is, this situation has sent the singer into a rage who has addressed these words to his son:

What shirt is my son wearing? Are we out of our minds? Leone promise dad it’s the last time you put that shirt there please.



After the little boy revealed to his father that he is a fan of the MilanFrancesco Facchinetti stated:

Leo, there is no joking about these things. You know dad jokes about everything, but not about this. The team is Inter, not Milan.

Without a shadow of a doubt a very funny sketch that snatched a smile from all those who follow Francesco Facchinetti and his on social networks family. Hoping that, sooner or later, the singer will accept the football preferences of his children.