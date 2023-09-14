Francesco Facchinetti was a guest at The right time, the fast program hosted by Caterina Balivo. On the occasion of the interview, the well-known television host became the protagonist of an unpublished story regarding his career. Let’s find out all the details together.

Guest of Caterina Balivo to the program The right timeFrancesco Facchinetti told an interesting anecdote which dates back to when he was leading The Island of the famous. The famous TV face would have ended up in prison while in Honduras.

There unpublished statement occurred during the conversation with Caterina Balivo. In detail, the host would have ended up in prison for one exchange of person.

The story of Francesco Facchinetti

With these wordsthe singer-songwriter began his tale:

I was on the beach, I had nothing to do during the day and I was walking to meet someone. I walked bare-chested. There is a gang of criminals there called 18, because they have the number 18 tattooed on their stomach. Bad luck, I have an 8 tattooed on my stomach. The police from afar, probably a little short-sighted, thought I was one of those. Now it’s funny, but in Honduras when they take you in it’s not very funny.

It’s not all. Wilma Elena Faissol’s husband also said that he had shown a video in which he was seen singing with Luciano Pavarotti to convince the police of their own identity: