Over the last few hours, Francesco Facchinetti has made himself the protagonist of unpublished statements regarding the damage that the hair transplant done in the past has caused him. The famous conductor would have solved thanks to a completely innovative method idealized by the hair designer Fabrizio Labante.

A few years ago, Francesco Facchinetti underwent a hair transplant. The Pooh singer’s son thought it would be an effective method to fight baldness but it wasn’t. In fact, the transplant caused him various physical and economic damages and turned out to be completely useless.

Anyway, the TV personality seems to have solved the problem thanks to the skin patch. It is a real revolution conceived by the hair designer Fabrizio Labante.

Reached by the microphones of “Novella 2000”, the well-known professional spoke about this method. These were his words:

It is a real revolution in the field of men’s and women’s fashion, designed to effectively intervene on baldness with a painless, imperceptible, reversible and decisive skin technique. This is the first and only non-surgical hair transplant that is performed directly on the client’s avatar to whom the hair necessary to achieve natural thickening is transplanted, without intervening in an invasive manner.