Over the past few hours, Francesco Facchinetti has become the protagonist of unpublished statements regarding the damage that the hair transplant done in the past has caused him. The famous conductor would have solved thanks to a completely innovative method idealized by the hair designer Fabrizio Labante. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

A few years ago, Francesco Facchinetti underwent a hair transplant. The Pooh singer’s son thought he was going to be a effective method to fight baldness but this was not the case. In fact the transplant caused him several damage both physical and economic and proved to be completely useless.

Anyway, the TV personality seems to have solved the problem thanks to the skin patch. It is a real one Revolution created by the hair designer Fabrizio Labante.

What is the skin patch used by Francesco Facchinetti

Reached gods microphones of “Novella 2000”, the well-known professional spoke about this method. These were hers words:

It is a real revolution in the field of men’s and women’s fashion, designed to effectively intervene on baldness with a painless, imperceptible, reversible and decisive skin technique. This is the first and only non-surgical hair transplant that is performed directly on the client’s avatar to whom the hair necessary to achieve natural thickening is transplanted, without intervening in an invasive manner.

With the new hair transplant, Alessia Marcuzzi’s ex-husband is free to do anything. He declared it himself in the last few hours through a post published on his Instagram profile in collaboration with Fabrizio Labante. Other VIPs have also tried this method and as defined the hair designer is a: