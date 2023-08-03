Over the past few hours the name of Francesco Facchinetti has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The cost of the vacation that the VIP is spending with his family in the Caribbean is causing a lot of discussion on the web. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

These days Francesco Facchinetti and his family are spending a wonderful holiday in the Caribbean, precisely in Mustique Island. It is a small private island located in the Lesser Antilles. What has not gone unnoticed in the eyes of the most curious concerns the cost stratospheric to stay in this paradise. Let’s find out the number together.

Mustique Island is a private island in the Lesser Antilles which has about 500 inhabitants. Brace yourself because the price to stay in this earthly paradise is not for everyone. According to what has emerged, only the voyage to get to the island it costs about 3000 euros; obviously the figure refers only to the outward journey. Mustique Island looks like a real paradise of VIPs. Often, in fact, the island also has the pleasure of hosting Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Travel expenses must then be added to those relating to the stay. In this regard, we know that the structures present on Mustique Island offer different packages each with a different cost. We know that for a minimum stay of 3 nights the figure is around 500 euros.

On the other hand, the figure is higher if you decide to stay for a longer time and in exclusive structures. In this case, in fact, the cost to stay on Mistique Island is around 2000 euros per day.