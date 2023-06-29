The fact of having lost your hair has always been a pain for Francesco Facchinetti. This is why in recent years he has tried to patch it up and find a solution. The DJ had explained to his fans that he suffered from androgenetic alopecia. A receding hairline that was already noticeable a few years ago and that has gotten worse over time.

Facchinetti admitted that he had thrown over 10,000 euros into two hair transplants that didn’t solve the problem, on the contrary. The music producer has tried various ways, but with poor results. After having carried out two hair transplants that went bad, with over 6,000 bulbs, costing 10,000 euros, Francesco decided to focus on the patch test and treat himself to new thickening with the skin patch.

“This is the Peaky Blinders patch, incredible!” Roby’s son jokes on social media, showing the result of the thickening obtained with his trusted doctor. The skin patch is a prosthesis that is applied directly to the scalp and thickens the hair. It is a more practical and functional solution than the delicate hair transplant. “Patience if they tell me I have a dead cat in my head, I feel better,” Facchinetti said in an interview.

The patches are created to measure thanks to the use of an avatar and then applied without invasive or painful operations. Their duration is 12-18 months and in all this time it is like having natural hair in all respects: you can dive into the water, take a shower, play sports, go to the gym and spa.