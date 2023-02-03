Over the last few hours, the news of the robbery suffered by Roberto Facchinetti has been causing a stir. On Sunday 29 January the singer, together with his family, became the protagonists of a terrible mishap: they were threatened and robbed in their home. Some hours ago Francesco Facchinetti he let himself go into a long outburst about what happened to his father.

Francesco Facchinetti is not there and chooses his Instagram page to comment on the terrible mishap that his father and his family suffered on Sunday 29 January in the course of his home. It goes without saying that those written by the son of art are real words of anger.

The outburst to which Francesco Facchinetti let himself go begins like this:

Many are writing to me and asking me, yes unfortunately it’s true. My father, brother and sister had their house robbed at gunpoint. It’s one of those bad things that you wish would never happen, that you only see in the movies and you think it can’t happen and yet it happens. Luckily despite the craziness of it they are fine.

And, continuing, Roberto Facchinetti’s son said:

What can I say… I am very sad and saddened by how our country has turned. Someone says okay but you have the villa and that’s why they enter your home. Bullshit. Bullshit. It’s not a sentence to have a mansion, it’s not a sentence to have earned money honestly.

The vent of the entrepreneur he then continued with a few words addressed to politics:

Well done, very good! You are very good, congratulations. In government the right and the left unable to maintain control, unable to maintain order in this country. Because you are incompetent, you are not able to do politics but only political propaganda because the only thing you care about is your ass.

Finally, Francesco Facchinetti explained the reasons why he decided to leave Italy to go and live in Swiss: