After his experiences as a singer, disc jockey, TV presenter, entrepreneur, actor, Facchinetti jr therefore seems determined to deepen his career as a talent scout and manager, already started a few years ago in the entertainment sector through his own management agency.
Francesco expressed his joy through a Story on his Instagram profile: “I’m a child again, I’m going crazy, I’m so happy – he wrote – For many of you it means nothing, but for me it means a lot. Passed exam. Six hundred pages in English, twenty questions, you could make a maximum of five mistakes, the first time they failed me for six mistakes and the second time was the good one. I studied for two and a half months, but I did it, I thank those who were close to me. I am free to operate on the world market“.
September 26 – 4.16pm
