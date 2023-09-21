The Lodi judge recognized the hospital’s responsibility in the death of Francesco Palomino Conga: compensation to the family

The responsibility of the Predabissi hospital in Vizzolo and the ASST Melegnano and Martesana for the death of the little boy has been officially recognized Francesco Palomino Conga. The 12-year-old entered the emergency room on December 28, 2019 at 5 in the morning and had to wait over 15 hours before undergoing the necessary tests. On December 30th he died.

A dramatic event that raised a lot of controversy then and which continues to be talked about today, is what happened in the last days of the year 2019 in the Predabissi hospital in Vizzolo.

At 5.41am on December 28 of that year, he entered the emergency room of the hospital, with severe abdominal painthe then 12 year old Francesco Palomino Conga.

The child had to wait a long time 14 hours on the bed of the emergency room before undergoing a radiological examination. And even 15 hours before an ultrasound was performed.

Tests that led to the diagnosis of an intestinal obstruction and the subsequent surgery, carried out at 2.30 am on December 29, in which 38 cm of intestine was removed.

However, the tests, diagnosis and surgery arrived too late, when the situation was already compromised. The following day, due to the endless torment of his family, Francesco passed away forever.

Compensation to the family of Francesco Palomino Conga

The dramatic event was obviously followed by the complaint by the Palomino Conga family and the consequent consequences investigations by the competent authorities.

Today, almost four years after the tragedy, the Lodi Prosecutor’s Office recognized the responsibility of the hospital and the hospital for the death of the 12-year-old. ASST Melegnano and Martesana. She was sentenced to pay compensation to her family, the figures of which however were not disclosed.

The judge of Lodi, in reasonscited a technical report carried out during the investigations, according to which “the diagnostic process and clinical management of the pathologies that afflicted the young man, since his arrival at the emergency room of the Vizzolo Predabissi hospital, were characterized by evident diagnostic errors as well as inexplicable therapeutic delays“.

Again according to the judge, the “not choices” of medical personnel have caused a constant worsening of the patient’s condition and the certain diagnosis arrived extremely late, when the clinical picture was already too seriously compromised.