Francesco Basso didn’t make it, the 32 year old lost his battle. The same fate as mother Ornella: “Now they will be together”

Very sad news coming from San Donà di Piave (Venice). Francesco Basso he didn’t make it, he lost his battle against that monster who had turned his life upside down. She was only 32 years old.

Francesco Basso gave it his all, but his weak body gave up. The boy 19 years ago had lost mother Ornellaaffected by the same disease: liver cancer. “Now I’m going to visit my mother”these are his last and heartbreaking words that Francesco said to his father before passing away forever.

Today it is father Luciano himself who talks about his son’s courageous fight, his last requests and his last words. The 32-year-old has fought for a long time, lived his life on a roller coaster, between treatments, chemotherapy, improvements, false hopes and relapses.

A few days ago he told me that he wanted to go and visit his mother. He wanted to go home, to die in her bed. But when I returned to the hospital, unfortunately Francesco was no longer there. He had passed away in the night. He left peacefully, without suffering any more. Now he has reached his mother. It gives me strength that they are back together.

Dad Luciano is looking for the strength to carry on, after 25 years spent within the hospital walls. First for his wife Ornella and then for his son Francesco. In 2010 he discovered that the same fate would befall him too. Analysis, treatment, prayers, then the diagnosis in 2012. From that moment the boy began treatment and his long ordeal. Last year things were looking up, until the latest relapse. The 32-year-old remained hospitalized for six months due to pneumonia. After that last hospitalization, everything was gone increasingly worsethe lymph nodes in the liver, Francesco’s strength and then the freedom from that unbearable pain.

Today the whole community mourns the passing of a boy who is remembered for his goodness and his confidentiality.