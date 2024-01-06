A possible anaphylactic shock following an allergy not yet identified: this is the first hypothesis on the death of Francesco De Paolis

Anaphylactic shock, this is the first hypothesis on the sudden death of Francesco De Paolis. The man went to the emergency room of the San Camillo hospital in Rome on December 31st for a severe sore throat.

Francesco De Paolis was tested for Covid and the result was negative. Classified cwhite odice, remained in the waiting room. Unfortunately his condition quickly deteriorated, until his death. The family has reported the matter and asks for the truth to be shed light. They want to understand if timely and adequate treatment would have been possible save the life of the young father.

The lead followed by the Prosecutor's Office is that of a possible anaphylactic shock following an unidentified allergy. Perhaps due to drugs containing it Amoxicillin or other substances not tolerated by humans.

The pain of Francesco De Paolis' partner

His partner said that Francesco was allergic to various drugs, such as Augmentin or Oki. That evening he was unwell, he had a severe sore throat. She herself had been ill and their little girl had had the flu, so they didn't worry. Chiara stayed at home with the little girl, while he went to the emergency room alone. After two hours of no answers, the woman became worried and has called the hospitaldiscovering that his companion's health conditions had deteriorated drastically.

The partner reported what happened, after feeling that her partner's clinical case in the emergency room had not been managed appropriately. It will now be essential to wait for the results of the autopsy, which will establish theexact cause of the death and will highlight possible medical negligence. The family lawyer also launched an appeal to all the patients present in the emergency room that evening, asking them to come forward if they had useful information.

Francesco leaves two daughters, one of 12 years and one of alone 3 years.