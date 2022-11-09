For him the rescuers could not do anything

There was nothing to be done for Francesco Ciabattari, who has been missing for days from Pescaglia, a city in the province of Lucca, in Tuscany. The firefighters, who searched for him for a long time, found his car in one escarpment and his lifeless body. He investigates to try to understand what may have happened to the man.

The 51-year-old man was inside his car, which ended up in an escarpment. They had been looking for him since last Friday: he had left the house and never returned. THE neighbors by Francesco Ciabattari they worried because they hadn’t seen him go back.

They had seen him drive away from home in his own Fiat Punto Blue. The Carabinieri immediately began the search to find him, but in the end they only identified him the day after the neighbors reported his disappearance.

His car was seen on the afternoon of Wednesday 8 November in an escarpment located in Trebbio, in the municipality of Pescaglia. The military had seen the skid marks on the road and headed towards that embankment, finding the man’s blue Fiat Punto.

They immediately went out of their way to recover the machine. The firefighters with three vehicles and also the Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Lucca also intervened on the spot, for the findings of the case, to assess the dynamics of what happened.

Francesco Ciabattari’s body was found in the blue Fiat Punto, found in an escarpment

According to an initial reconstruction of what happened, the 51-year-old man, who was driving his car, may have suddenly skidded. Maybe he fell ill while driving the car.

The car would have ended up off the road, plunging into the cliff for more than 110 meters, ending its run in the underbrush, where the agents found it the next day.