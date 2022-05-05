The former competitor of La Pupa and the nerd struggling with the anger of his girlfriend after the kiss to the pupa Valentina.

Francesco Chiofalo has recently concluded his adventure a The Pupa and the Nerdy. The influencer in the last evening of the program underwent the test of the kiss with the nerd Valentina.

A gesture that apparently Chiofalo’s girlfriend Drusilla Gucci did not like it very much. Chiofalo the day after the final was a guest at Afternoon 5 with Elena Morali and Soleil Sorge. Here she confessed that Drusilla was very angry about the kiss given to the babe.

“She is very angry, we are fighting “ – revealed.

Barbara D’Urso he tried to play it down by saying that there is no reason to be jealous of a kiss like that given in a playful context of the show. But Drusilla apparently did not want to hear reasons and would have preferred her Chiofalo to refuse to do the test exactly as done by Mirko Gancitano, boyfriend of Guenda Goria.

Source: Mediaset

Francesco Chiofalo also made a direct appeal to his girlfriend:

“Drusilla, please try to understand that I love you and come to your senses. It was a game, I couldn’t do otherwise. You have to understand that at some point you have to be less angry with me. And also try to understand that I love you and you can’t always be angry. You know it’s worse after I made this announcement ”.

Drusilla Gucci at the moment did not reply to the words spoken by Chiofalo on Afternoon 5. But before the broadcast of the program in some stories Instagram she seemed not to be so angry.

“As chilling and annoying as it was, it was just a planned rehearsal, a game. It’s not like he decided to wake up in the morning and give another person a kiss. They asked him and he played along “ – he wrote.

Isn’t it that Francis has deliberately exaggerated it?