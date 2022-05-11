Francesco Chiofalo cheated reveals in his Instagram profile what happened and why he lost a large sum of money. In recent months the influencers has been at the center of social networks due to his participation in La Pupa and the Nerdy Show hosted by Barbara D’Urso.

The latter in the official capacity of ‘baby’ showed some sides of his character that won the audience at home. The boy nicknamed ‘Lenticchio ‘ since his participation in Temptation Island, he was recently the victim of a real theft.

The Roman personal trainer revealed on his Instagram profile that he was scammed and lost a large sum of money. As usual, Francesco vented on social media, telling his fans that he had lost about 10 thousand euros.

The ex baby faints in detail as some people have managed to get around him enough to steal a large sum of money from him. Angry and very disappointed with himself, Chiofalo brings the incident to light by sharing it all with his fans.

Francesco Chiofalo cheated: “They stole 10 thousand euros from me”

The influencer within his own Instagram stories said: “Today I’m angry, black inca *** to. I was the victim of a scam. I was really a bitch, really stupid ”.

Francesco Chiofalo he said he had received a call from the alleged bank he had previously had contact with. The person on the other side of the phone made up to the influencer that his account was about to be hacked, asking for his personal data to stop the various movements.

It is precisely at that moment that Chiofalo, not recognizing the scam, agreed to provide all his personal data and information to access his account which, in a few seconds, was totally drained.

Chiofalo then finished by explaining: “Basically the transfer was made abroad, in Thailand. I also called my lawyer and practically it seems that no one can do anything and I have to get it in quotes in that place. I’m really fucking black ”.