The former protagonist of Temptation Island is back to talk about his story with the gieffina: this is what he said

In these last hours the name of Francesco Chiofalo has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? Apparently the former star of Temptation Island is back to talk about the story lived with Antonella Fiordelisi, making important revelations about the father of the gieffina. Let’s find out what the influencer said.

Francesco Chiofalo and Antonella Fiordelisi they lived a love affair that lasted two years. According to the words of the former protagonist of Temptation Island, it seems that the love between the two ended because of the parents of the gieffina. Antonella Fiordelisi’s father and mother would not have looked favorably on the influencer.

A few days ago Francesco Chiofalo gave an interview to ‘FanPage’, where he revealed some background about the father of his ex-girlfriend. In detail, Chiofalo revealed that Antonella Fiordelisi would be plagiarized by her family. These were his words about it:

I have the chats of when we were together and of her, who at one point had to enter theIsland of the Famous, who writes to me that we shouldn’t be posting stories together because she had to be single. Another time, while checking Antonella’s phone, I found chats in which her father asked her “What do you still have to do with this? What you were supposed to get, you got it. Look who has entered Naples, this new player. Why don’t you follow him?

And, continuing, the former protagonist of Temptation Island he has declared:

I took screenshots of those chats and sent them to my phone. He advised her which famous to focus on. In fact, I didn’t want to have anything to do with him. The level is this. I am the son of a builder and my mother is a magistrate, I come from a good family. My parents never liked Antonella’s. And al GF Vip we have seen who the father is.

Francesco Chiofalo and the revelation about Gianluca Benincasa: “He is not frowned upon by Antonella’s parents because he is not from a good family”

Francesco Chiofalo’s interview with ‘FanPage’ then continued with some revelations that the influencer made towards Gianluca Benincasa. In detail, Chiofalo confessed that the man would not be frowned upon by Antonella’s parents because he is not famous. These are his words: