These are the words of the former protagonist of Temptation Island: “We are in shock”

Over the course of these last few hours Francesco Chiofalo and Drusilla Gucci they became protagonists who worried all their fans quite a bit. The influencer revealed on his social page that he had suffered a dramatic car accident. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Francesco Chiofalo and Drusilla Gucci victims of a accident. The former protagonist of. made the news public Temptation Island through a post shared on his Instagram page. Needless to say, her words caused all the couple’s fans to worry a lot:

Last night Dru and I were in a car accident. On the A19 motorway my car, a BMW M4, went off the road and hit a curb. We were going from Florence to Rome for work reasons and we left at night so as not to encounter traffic.

And, continuing with his speech, Francesco Chiofalo he then added:

This afternoon I will go with the roadside assistance and the tow truck to recover the car that was stuck off the road, at the scene of the accident. Later I’ll post photos of the car at the accident site while I recover it with the tow truck. We are both still in shock, I personally feel very down and bitter.

There were many who showed affection and closeness to the couple for the misadventure they experienced. Fans of the couple are curious to find out what the health conditions of Drusilla. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the couple will reveal further details regarding this much talked about affair in the last few hours: we will undoubtedly keep you updated.