Francesco Chiofalo and the former castaway of the Island of the Famous Drusilla Gucci are dating: confirmation arrives

For Drusilla Gucci the experience in Houndars was really short, if as a shipwreck to the Island of the Famous had no luck, maybe it’s the turn of love. The model, in fact, seems to be dating another TV personality known to reality TV: Francesco Chiofalo.

The indiscretion of a relationship between the two had been circulating for a few weeks now, now it was Antonella Fiordelisi’s ex-boyfriend who made it clear. Francesco Chiofalo, on social media, briefly confirmed what some people said in recent days newspapers and gossip sites

I confirm, we are getting to know each other! I confirm my interest in Drusilla. I also met his mother but I prefer to go with lead feet because I recently broke up with Antonella.

To discover the liaison was Deianira Marzano who, in some of the boy’s stories, had noticed a feminine beauty case. At the moment, however, it seems that both of them want to keep their feet on the ground.

Francesco Chiofalo has recently returned single after a troubled relationship that went on for several months with Antonella Fiordelisi. Right now, Drusilla Gucci also has other things to think about.

Some time ago, in fact, she lashed out at the film House of Gucci, played by Lady Gaga. The documentary about her family seems to have disliked the girl: