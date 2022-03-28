Saint John.- The The Miramar Museum of Art and Design in the Puerto Rican capital opens on April 9 an exhibition by the painter Francesco Baronti, “Nómada”, with which the Italian artist returns to show his work on the Caribbean island, where he has not appeared since 2012.

The cultural center will exhibit a selection of the painter’s most recent paintings Born in the Italian city of Livorno, for years he has alternated his creative activity with trips to Puerto Rico, according to a statement.

The exhibition, which includes 52 paintingswill immerse visitors in complex, colorful and surreal settings where toys, animals and fantastic creatures abound in theatrical compositions, the statement underlines.

Read more: New toponymy series of the Yoreme Ahome people, Sinaloa

Reminiscent of medieval puppet theatres, these paintings reflect Baronti’s diversity of influences and interests, from his classical upbringing in Florence to his nomadic lifestyle and love of our tropical landscapes.

Multiple spheres and worlds are manifested in his canvases, where literary characters such as Pinocchio and animals from Africa or Caribbean bananas coexist, reflecting the artist’s narrative inclination and his admiration for Italian surrealism and American pop art.

Baronti exhibits at the Miramar Museum of Art and Design “Nómada” after a long parenthesis, since it was in 2012 when he last presented his work in Puerto Rico with the exhibition “Anatomía de mis Sueños”, at the Obra Gallery in San Juan.

In 2009 he had presented “I am an incurable dreamer”, an exhibition of fourteen canvases and a sculpture.

Read more: The XII National Meeting of Itinerant Plastic Creation Sinaloa 10×10 is shown in Choix

Baronti has participated in multiple individual exhibitions in Italy, Puerto Rico and Africa, among which, in 2011, the 54th edition of the Venice Biennale stands out.