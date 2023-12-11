Ale Fuller She spoke for the first time after a week after the ampay was broadcast in which she and Renato Rossini Jr. are protagonists. The model assured that the images presented by the media do not respond to the truth and that even her ex-fiancee, lawyer Francesco Balbi, contacted her after the video was broadcast. Fuller revealed what her ex-partner told her and appreciated the communication they managed to have that day. We tell you more details below.

What did Ale Fuller say about her ex-partner Francesco Balbi?

In conversation with the program 'Love and fire', The influencer assured that nothing else has happened with Renato Rossini and that she is just getting to know him. Likewise, she noted that her ex-partner Francesco Balbi wrote to her to see if she was okay.

“The first thing (Francesco) did was write to me to ask how I was, because he knew that, upon meeting me, the situation was being taken out of context. “I really appreciate that he wrote to me”he pointed.

What did Ale Fuller say about Renato Rossini Jr.?

The actress assured that the images she starred in with have been taken out of context. Renato Rossini and which were broadcast on December 4 on the program 'Magaly TV, la firma'.

“I'm just getting to know Renato. One thing has nothing to do with the other. Information can be distorted. Both Renato and I know what happened, it has been taken out of context. (…) What is being shown is not true”Fuller emphasized.