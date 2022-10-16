Francesco Bagnaia has taken the lead in the MotoGP World Championship with two races to go. The Italian Ducati driver took advantage of a fall from reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo in the Australian Grand Prix, who crashed at the Phillip Island circuit with 17 laps to go. Bagnaia finished third behind the Spaniards Alex Rins and Marc Márquez.

The 25-year-old Italian started the Australian GP 3 points behind Quartararo, but now heads 14 points ahead of next week’s Malaysian Grand Prix. The season ends on November 6 in Valencia.

Bagnaia battled on Phillip Island with Rins (Suzuki) and Márquez (Honda) for the win. The Italian was in the lead at the start of the last lap, but was still passed by the two Spaniards. Bagnaia was nevertheless very pleased.

,,When I saw that Fabio was out of the race, I said to myself: winning would be very nice, but it's also no problem if they overtake me in the last laps. I am especially happy that we are now leading the championship," said Bagnaia.

Spaniard Guevara takes world title in Moto3

Izan Guevara has won the world title in Moto3 in Australia. Two races before the end of the season, the 18-year-old Spaniard of GasGas Aspar can no longer be found at the top of the standings. “Great to be world champion now,” said Guevara.

Izan Guevara © AFP



The Spanish teenager took home the title in style. Guevara won the 23-lap race at the Phillip Island circuit. It marked his sixth win of the season and his third in the last four Grands Prix. With 290 points, the Spaniard is certain of the overall victory in Moto3, the lightest class of the World Championship road race. His teammate Sergio García is second with 225 points.

Guevara will enter Moto2 next year after two seasons in Moto3. He finished second in the Assen TT in June.