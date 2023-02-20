Francesco Bagnaia nominated at the Laureus World Sports Awards in the “Comeback of the Year” category

The victory of the world title of the MotoGP classconquered after recovering from a deficit of 91 points during the season, was worth a Francesco Bagnaia nominated in the “Comeback of the Year” category at the Laureus World Sports Awards, the Oscars of Sport. A title that had been missing in Italy since 2009, when it was Valentino Rossi who conquered it. Just today, in fact, all the names of the candidates were officially announced, selected following the vote carried out by over 1400 journalists from all over the world. The winners of the Laureus World Sports Awards will be announced this spring after the voting by the Laureus World Sports Academy, the premier judging panel of 71 sporting legends, has concluded.

Bagnaia was the first to win the riders’ championship on a Ducati since Casey Stoner in 2007, also becoming the first Italian to win the title on an Italian motorcycle (the last one to do so was Giacomo Agostini in 1972). Pecco was also the first rider from the VR46 Academy – founded by Rossi in 2014 to nurture young Italian talents – to win the world title in the premier class.

“Being shortlisted for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year award is a great honor for me. Last year I saw the recognition that was bestowed on Valentino Rossi as “Laureus Sporting Icon”, and today being nominated for one of the most prestigious international sports awards is already a great source of pride for me» said Francesco Bagnaia.

Giacomo Agostini, motorcycling legend and member of the Laureus World Sports Academy, also spoke to underline the candidacy of the Turin rider. «For many years the only name we have associated with MotoGP in Italy has been that of Valentino Rossi, the timeless champion. Last year when he was awarded Sports Icon at the Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony it was great to see our sport being recognized on a global scale. This year the sport I love most is back in the limelight thanks to Francesco Bagnaia, who is nominated in the “Laureus World Comeback of the Year” category. Francesco is really making a name for himself in motorsport. Having had Valentino Rossi as a guide and mentor has benefited him, fortifying his character. He proved it last season with his determination, when he recovered the 91-point deficit that separated him from Fabio Quartararo. No one had ever managed to close such a wide gap. In the last Grand Prix of the season he then completed an incredible feat, which he deserves to be celebrated ».

Laureus Awards: Bagnaia, Tiger Woods, Christian Eriksen and.. Pecco’s rivals

To win the prestigious award, Francesco Bagnaia will have to overcome the competition from Tiger Woodswho returned to business after 14 months of absence due to a serious car accident, participating in the Masters; Christian Eriksen, former Inter midfielder, currently under Manchester United, who returned to competitive activity after a cardiac arrest suffered during a match for Denmark at Euro 2020; Annemiek van Vleuten, who in 2022, at the age of forty, won the Tour de Francehis third Giro d’Italia, the Vuelta and, with the Holland jersey, the road race of the World Championship at the height of a career studded with a thousand injuries; Klay Thompson, who after 941 days of absence due to injury won the NBA title with the Golden State Warriors jersey; And Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who redeemed the disappointment of the 1500m finalwinning the world title over the 5000m distance.

Shortlist for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award includes absolute champions, such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, absolute protagonists of the World Cup final, Rafael Nadal, Spanish tennis legend, capable of winning two Grand Slam tournaments in 2022, Max Verstappen, Formula One world champion for pole vault star Mondo Duplantis and NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry for the second year in a row.

If Lionel Messi is in the running for the Sportsman Award, his native Argentina is a candidate for the Laureus World Team of the Year award after their World Cup triumph. Also competing are Real Madrid, winner of the Champions League, the English women’s national soccer team, which conquered the European Championships, the NBA title winners Golden State Warriors, Oracle Red Bull Racing, capable of winning the F1 constructors’ title overcoming competition from Mercedes, who had dominated for the previous eight seasons, and France’s men’s national rugby team, who claimed the Six Nations after a 12-year abstinence.

To contend for Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year there are two track and field stars who lit up the World Championships in Eugene: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, champion for the fifth time in the 100m, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, gold in the 400m hurdles. Among the nominees also the No.1 of world tennis Iga Świątek, who won the French Open and the US Open, the American swimmer Katie Ledecky, the FC Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas and Mikaela Shiffrin, who won for the fourth time the general classification of the World Cup.

Carlos Alcaraz Nominees for Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award after winning the US Open and becoming the youngest No.1 in the world at the age of 19 years, 4 months and 6 days. Also nominated are Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, 100m hurdles world champion Tobi Amusan, figure skater Nathan Chen, Masters winner Scottie Scheffler and Morocco’s national soccer team, the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-final .

Among the six nominees for the Disability Award (Athlete with a disability) we note the nomination of Diede de Groot, who completed the second consecutive Grand Slam, raising the bar in wheelchair tennis. In addition to her, Oksana Masters, Catherine Debrunner, Declan Farmer, Cameron Leslie and Jesper Saltvik Pedersen are also nominated.

The Laureus Sport for Good Awards honor individuals or organizations who, according to members of the Laureus World Sports Academy, have made a significant contribution by using sport as a therapeutic tool to improve the lives of children and young people.

This year’s shortlist includes a project that uses physical activity to relieve stress for refugee children (TeamUp); one that uses boxing to fight stereotypes and empower young women in Kenya (Boxgirls); a soccer project that aims to educate and uplift the homeless population in Chennai (Slum Soccer); a program whose mission is to make sport inclusive for people with disabilities in South Africa (Made For More); and a project in Germany that uses sport to help orphan and migrant children integrate into new communities (High Five).

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award

Steph Curry (USA), basketball

Mondo Duplantis (Sweden), athletics

Kylian Mbappé (France) football

Lionel Messi (Argentina), football

Rafael Nadal (Spain), tennis

Max Verstappen (Netherlands), motor racing

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica), athletics

Katie Ledecky (USA), swimming

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA), athletics

Alexia Putellas (Spain), football

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), alpine skier

Iga Świątek (Poland), tennis

Laureus World Team of the Year Award

Argentina men’s national football team

England women’s national football teamFrench men’s national rugby union teamGolden State Warriors (USA), basketballReal Madrid (Spain), football

Oracle Red Bull Racing (Austria), motor racing

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), tennis

Tobi Amusan (Nigeria), athletics

Nathan Chen (USA), figure skating

Morocco men’s national football team

Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan), tennis

Scottie Scheffler (USA), golf

Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award

Francesco Bagnaia (Italy), motorcycling

Christian Eriksen (Denmark), football

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway), athletics

Klay Thompson (USA), basketball Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands), cycling Tiger Woods (USA), golf

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with Disability Award

Diede de Groot (Netherlands), wheelchair tennis

Catherine Debrunner (Switzerland), Paralympic athletics

Declan Farmer (USA), Paralympic ice hockey player

Cameron Leslie (New Zealand), Paralympic swimming and wheelchair rugby

Oksana Masters (USA), Paralympic cross-country skier

Jesper Saltvik Pedersen (Norway), Paralympic alpine skier

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award

Justine Dupont (France), big wave surfing

Stephanie Gilmore (Australia), surfing

Eileen Gu (China), freestyle skiing

Chloe Kim (USA), snowboard

Rayssa Leal (Brazil), skateboard

Filipe Toledo (Brazil), surfing

Laureus Sport for Good Award

Programs selected by a specialized jury. The Laureus Academy will choose the winner

Boxgirls (Kenya), boxing – In support of young women and against stereotypes

High Five (Germany), action sports – Helps migrants and orphan children integrate into new communities

Made For More (South Africa), multi-sport – Makes sport inclusive for people with disabilities

Slum Soccer (India), soccer – Supports homeless youth through sports and education

TeamUp (Global), physical exercise – Project supported by War Child, UNICEF and Save the Children allows refugee children to relieve stress through physical activity

