Francesco Arcuri, ex-partner of Juana Rivas, has accused the mother of his two children of try to “abduct again” the youngest of themand has said – through his lawyers – that the only judicial authority competent to decide on the custody of the child is the Court of Appeals of Cagliari (Italy).

These statements come after the Court of Violence against Women 2 of Granada has decided not accept the case on the youngest son of Maracena’s neighbor, although this decision does not affect the precautionary measure issued by another court by which the child does not have to return to Italy with his father and can stay in Spain with his mother.

Arcuri’s lawyers consider that, despite what was “repeatedly” decreed by the Italian judicial bodies, the mother “tries again to abduct” son minor, and have recalled that the “exclusive custody” of the child falls on the parent. They add that Juana Rivas is firmly convicted of a crime of child abduction, currently under a partial pardon granted by the Government of Spain.

In this sense, they believe that the “most regrettable” It is not the damage that she may be causing to herself, but rather the damage “already inflicted on her children” and the damage that “continues to cause the minor in a cyclical manner whenever she has the opportunity.”

With their statement, the lawyers intend to contribute to “eliminate doubts generated“by discussions that they describe as “unnecessary” and redirecting attention towards an informative plane that, in their opinion, is “based on facts and their evidence” and not on “repeated manifestations” that they consider seek to “install a story.” way, show Francesco Arcuri’s “total rejection” of the abuse accusations carried out by Juana Rivas since 2017 through “dozens of complaints” in Spain and Italy.

Besides, They accuse the mother of having “manipulative” behavior to the detriment of his children and which has been “amply documented” in the two expert reports carried out by the Civil Court of Cagliari and, subsequently, “conclusively confirmed” by the Court of Appeals of Cagliari.

They add that the Court itself has decreed that “there is absolutely no nothing new” in behavior of Juana Rivas, as a result of the transfer by her legal representation in Italy of the last complaint made in Spain.

The lawyers recall that, on up to two occasions, the Court of Appeals of Cagliari has issued orders in which it has “always” ordered the return of the minor in the custody of his fathera situation currently provisionally suspended by the Court of Instruction 4 of Granada on duty on January 7.

In this regard, they emphasize that there is only one “competent” judicial authority to decide on the custody of the child, which is the Court of Appeals of Cagliari and They deny that there is a “conflict of jurisdiction”. Furthermore, they consider that, “in an unusual way,” Juana Rivas’s defense is following a strategy to “destabilize the process” with the alleged “desperate” intention of looking for a body that could be “more favorable” to her.

They raise, they add, questions that “have already been repeatedly surpassed, analyzed and rejected” in the regular proceedings underway, with the “simple desire” to win the “media battle.” Francesco Arcuri’s lawyers finally show their “maximum respect and solidarity” towards the Spanish judiciary, which “correctly admits” the competence of the Italian judicial authority, whose “exhaustive” work they recognize to analyze “every detail of the situation.”