Francesco D’Aversa and Sofia Mancini their last moments of life and the yellow of the phone that came back on the next morning

At the moment, all the investigations are underway for the sad story involved Francesco D’Aversa and her friend Sofia Mancini. The two boys aged 24 and 20 disappeared after an evening and after two days of searching, they were found lifeless in their car.

They had a left which unfortunately did not leave them escape. The doctors who intervened, given their condition, claim that their death occurred instantly and that they did not suffered.

Francesco and Sofia had known each other for a short time and had started one attendance. That evening they had made an appointment right at the disco Amen at the Torricelle of Verona.

From the story of the father, it was the brother of the young ad accompany her there. She had an appointment with Francesco and his friends. In fact, after spending the evening all together, they got back into the boy’s car and took the road home.

However, from that moment on, both of them have lost track. The family members were soon alarmed and promptly reported their disappearance. In fact, for 2 long days they did all the necessary research.

The sad ending came in the morning of Thursday 20 October. When some insiders found the Fiat 500 off the road, among the vegetation, it was reduced a heap of sheet metal. Inside, the now lifeless bodies of the two boys.

Francesco D’Aversa and Sofia Mancini, the investigations and the yellow of the telephones

Family members and all their loved ones are now just asking for it to come out there truth. For the police officers, the accident occurred due to illness or distraction. There do not appear to be in fact other vehicles involved.

In addition, there is also the yellow of the cell phone by Francesco. This is because the morning after their disappearance it turned on again for a few seconds, just the time of view the mother’s messages and then it turned off again without turning on again.

Those blue ticks, in the hours when the agents carried out the research, did to hope family members. This is because many believed that theirs was a simple love escape. The Prosecutor has decided to order the autopsy on the bodies, for more answers on what happened.