It invades the opposite lane and completely overwhelms a scooter with two young people on board: for Francesco and Lucia there was nothing they could do

They were called Francesco and Lucia the two young people, who were 23 and 20 years old respectively, died in a terrible road accident, which occurred in the night between Friday and Saturday in Naples. The two were on Via Terracina, in Fuorigrotta, when they were hit by a car with a foreign license plate. Driving the car was a 34-year-old Neapolitan man, now under investigation for double road homicide.

More blood on Italian roads, with yet another road accident which unfortunately, in this case, has even caused two victims. Both, among other things, still very young.

It all happened in a few moments, in the night between last Friday and Saturday, in the streets of Fuorigrottaa well-known district of the Campania capital.

They didn’t have time to brake or avoid the impact. Francesco and Lucia, who were traveling aboard one scooterThey were completely overwhelmed from a car which, invading the oncoming lane, ended up straight on the two-wheeled vehicle.

The impact was very violent and the bodies of the two boys were thrown to the ground. THE rescuers doctors arrived within a short time, but for Francesco and Lucia, unfortunately, there was already nothing left to do.

Immense pain for the death of Francesco and Lucia

The car that caused the accident was found to have a foreign license plate and belong to a company rental. There was a driver driving 34 year old manNeapolitan.

The authorities, who also promptly arrived on site, subjected them to stopped the driver of the car e the two vehicles were seized to carry out all the necessary findings. He was also seized smartphones of the 34-year-old, to understand if it was in use at the time of the accident.

Huge it shock and the achemeanwhile, for the tragic end of the lives of two very young boys, with a life still ahead of them, unfortunately cut short in an instant.

Many i condolence messages appeared on the web in the last few hours, of those who wanted to show their condolences and closeness to the two families shocked by such a serious loss.

