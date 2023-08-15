In his long career as a sociologist, academic, writer, he has investigated collective movements and mass communications, migratory phenomena and political participation. But it was Falling in love and love, the essay published for the first time in 1979, immediately translated into 25 languages, in which he analyzed and recounted falling in love as the process in which two individuals rebel against their previous ties and give rise, through enthusiasm of the ‘nascent state’, to a new community, to make it an international star. Francesco Alberoni died tonight at the age of 93 in Milan: he died at the Polyclinic – Ansa learned from his family – where he had been hospitalized for a few days due to a complication that arose during a therapy he was undergoing for kidney problems. The date of his funeral has not yet been set. Born in Piacenza on 31 December 1929, after graduating in Medicine, in Pavia, he then broadened his interests to include psychiatry and psychology, following in the footsteps of Franco Fornari and then of Father Agostino Gemelli, founder of the Catholic University, then again social and customary phenomena. Since 1964 he has been professor of Sociology at the Cattolica, but his intense university activity will then see him rector of the University of Trento between 1968 and 1970, professor at the University of Catania and at the University of Milan. In 1997 he was one of the founders of IULM in Milan and first rector until 2001. But he was also a director of Rai between 2002 and 2005 and president of the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia in Rome from 2002 to 2012. studies dwell in particular on the formation and dynamics of collective movements (Movement and Institution, 1977), but Alberoni also deals with mass communications (The powerless elite: sociological research on stardom, 1963), consumerism (Consumi e society (1964), of migratory phenomena (Integration of the immigrant in industrial society, 1967), of political participation in Italy (The party activist, 1967).After the boom of Falling in love and love, a million-copy bestseller, will come Eroticism (1986), Sex and love (2005), Love lessons (2008), the novel Lovers’ dialogues (2009), and still love advances Curious and a little mocking (2010) and The art of loving: The great erotic love that lasts (2012) up to the more recent Love and loves (2017). Among his works we should also mention Genesis (1989), Valori (1993); Optimism (1994); The Art of Leadership (2002); Leaders and the Masses (2007). At the same time he carried out an intense activity as a columnist for Corriere della Sera which from 1982 to 2011 hosted, every Monday on the front page, one of his columns entitled Public and private which would later become a book for Rizzoli. In 2015 he published the anthological volume Il tradimento. How America has betrayed Europe and other essays, while the essay The art of having courage is from 2016. He shares his latest studies and publications with Cristina Cattaneo Beretta, writer, psychotherapist and journalist.