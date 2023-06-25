After the two backstroke victories, the blue in the 50m butterfly is 5 cents from his Italian record and 2nd in the world in 22″84

Settecolli, last act in Rome. Last hopes to catch the Fukuoka World Cup. Sara Franceschi prints the Italian record in the 200m medley improving herself since April and going below 2’10” for the first time: for the financier from Livorno a 2’09”30 (prev. 2’10”05 of 15 April in Riccione , passages 28”80, 1’02”10, 1’38”90), with which she beats the European champion of the 200m freestyle, the Dutch Marrit 2. Steenbergen (Ola) author of 2’09”51, third the British Shanahan (GB) 2’10”93, fourth Anita Gastaldi 2’11”95, seventh Cocconcelli 2’13”03. eighth Pirovano 2’13”49. A great confirmation with the ninth time in the world for Stefano’s pupil and daughter (born in 1999, the youngest blue at the Rio Games) after the world medal in short course (silver), after the pass for her first World Cup . Says Sara: “Today I am aware of what I can do, that was all that was needed. The skills and training have always been there. Awareness was missing, finally arrived. Now the goal is to finish the year well, then my head is focused on 2024 because I want to qualify for the third Olympics”.

Thomas Ceccon completes his treble at Settecolli, in the 50m dolphin of which he is European champion. The Vicenza-born touches in 22″84, 5 cents from his Italian record set a year ago in Budapest: his time trial is also the 2nd in the world, taking over from the American Michael Andrew, ahead is only the Russian Kostin in 22″ 62 (but will not compete at the Worlds). Ceccon rejects the Hungarian Szabo 23"13 and the Swiss Noè Ponti 23"27 to whom he denies the dolphin hat-trick, sixth Piero Codia 23"53.

Quadarella and the encore De Tullio jr — Simona Quadarella completes the trio like Ceccon: after 800 and 1500, duels and stabs the Belgian Valentina Dumont in 4’05″85 (against 4’06″27), the Hungarian Kesely third in 4’06″41, under the podium the Cesarano twins (Antonietta fourth in 4’09”26). A mature, aware Roman, willing to sacrifice herself and confirmed herself in her favorite swimming pool: a beautiful world commercial for her who swam 4’05”65 during the poker event in April. She’s in charge now, so she’s far ahead. Luca De Tullio wins the 1500m in 14’59″68 over the Irish Daniel Wiffen 15’02″51 and over the French Damien Joly 15’03″61. The 2003 Bari native becomes the seventh Italian to have swum the 30 laps under 15 minutes.

Prestigious victory of Alberto Razzetti over the Scottish phenomenon Duncan Scott in the 200 medley: for the Genoese di Franceschi a 1'58″74 (25″53, 56″58, 1'30″55) against 1'58″83 (25″46 , 55"88, 1'30"70), 3. Polonsky (Isr) 2'00"04.

Pizzini and Fangio third — Luca Pizzini, in the 200 breaststroke climbs on the podium in the same Rome of the European bronze a year ago. He does it together with the Dutch winner Arno Kamminga 2’10”57 and the Swede Erik Persson (Sve) 2’11”27, under the podium Andrea Fusco 2’11”55. Not even the 200 breaststroke, for women, helps to choose: Martina Carraro, in April at 2’24”, touches fourth at 2’25″57 behind Francesca Fangio, third in 2’25″34, on the podium with the Dutch Schouten steering wheel which does not improve its second world time trial by 13 cents but remains in fact the first in the world given that the Russian Chikunova is banned; she is second to the Japanese Aoki by two seconds.

The world champion David Popovici swims the 200m freestyle for the first time this season and prints the sixth world time trial in 1'45″59 (rec. mee., 51″20) beating the Olympic champion Tom Dean 1'46″86, third Stefano Di Cola, the only blue who fell under 1'47" (1'46″90), under the podium Filippo Megli 1'47″47 (in battery 1'47″21), sixth Ciampi (1'47" 81), seventh Marco De Tullio 1'48″03 and tenth Detti who does not break away from the morning time trial 1'48″13 (even if he had 1'47″86 in the season), and risks not being at the World Championships in the 4×200 having Di Cola, Megli, Ciampi, Marco De Tullio and potentially a Ceccon at 1'46"52 ahead of him.

Cusinato sixth — Ilaria Cusinato does a kamikaze race in the 200m butterfly finishing sixth in 2’09″82 after leading from lane zero in 28269, 1’01″74, 1’35″53: in the last lap she lacked energy, overtaken by ‘Hungarian Kapas 2’08”52, by the English Stephens 2’09”32 and by the other Hungarian Sebestyen 2’09”42. In April she had won in Riccione in 2’09”03. In Final B, Antonella Crispino touched Alessia Polieri in 2’09”61 in 2’10”28. In the pink 50m freestyle: for three cents the Italian champion Sara Curtis did not improve her personal record, by 300m she lost the final B to Viola Scotto Di Carlo (25″17) in the 50m freestyle, won by the supersonic Sarah Sjostrom in 23″93 , the only one under 24″ and already first in the world this season in 23″82. In Final A there was the Italian record holder Silvia Di Pietro, fifth in 25”14, like Viola.