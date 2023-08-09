“In August, of the 170 daily accesses to our emergency room, a good percentage concerns young people who arrive as a result of dislocations, fractures and multiple traumas due to accidents with cars, scooters, motorcycles, bicycles, electric scooters or e-bikes because in the summer the number of users who use these means to get around is increasing, not only in the city but also in holiday resorts”.

According to Franceschi, “accesses due to trauma from horse falls are also on the rise in this period”. The consequences of such traumas can be very serious. “The whole body is exposed to risks”, depending on the fall itself, the traumas can affect the lower or upper limbs, the back, the pelvis, the head. “Not only do patients arrive with head trauma and vertebral, humerus and pelvis fractures: in the most serious cases – he explains – they present with liver lacerations, contusions to the abdomen, spleen and kidneys. In fact, falls from a horse occur from a considerable height, at least 1.5-2 meters”.

“We, then, are a particular observatory – concludes Franceschi – if we consider that 10% of accesses to our Emergency Department come from outside the Region, in particular Calabria, Abruzzo and Campania, for the most varied reasons. Also due to complications of therapies cancer, many prefer to come to us rather than go to the local emergency room”.