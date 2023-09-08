For the case of the death of Francesca Quaglia, crushed by bike by truck while traveling through the streets of Milan, disturbing facts emerge about what happened that day. It would not have been fatal. This is what emerged from the reconstruction of what happened last August 29, 2023, in viale Caldara in Milan.

The 28-year-old girl lost her life in Milan on August 29 while riding her bike in Viale Cardara. A truck hit her full on. Unfortunately it would not have been a tragic fatality. The investigations made it possible to reconstruct what happened that day.

“The investigations made it possible to reconstruct that the truck, hitting the rear of the bicycle with its front part, caused it to overturn, running over it and continuing to advance despite the collision“.

The lawyer Giovanni Domeniconiof the Court of Bologna, appointed by the family of the 28-year-old, explained what would have happened: “Contrary to what has so far been reported by some press organs, on the morning of August 29 Francesca was riding her bicycle, proceeding in the same direction as the truck that caused the accident, hitting her from behind“.

Due to the injuries sustained, Francesca would have died practically instantly. The girl originally from Medicina, in the province of Bologna, was unable to do anything. But it would not be a fatality, as per investigations carried out by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Francesca Quaglia crushed by bike: it was not a fatality

“Already from the first investigations carried out by the Public Prosecutor of Milan it emerged that the disappearance of Francesca Quaglia is not to be connected to a tragic fatality“.

The investigators also started kinematic analyzes and surveillance cameras in the area, to understand what happened. The man who was driving the truck is being investigated for vehicular homicide. According to the lawyer he caused the accident, there was no blind spot.