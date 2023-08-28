In ‘At the bottom there is room’, peace is not an option for Francesca, who will once again receive a mysterious gift, similar to the one the villain sent her when she was recently captured. On the other hand, ‘Koky’ will try again to get closer to ‘Charo’ to try to resume their relationship; however, it seems that she will not give her arm to twist so easily. Where there was fire ashes remain?

Don’t miss this new and exciting chapter of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, the successful series on América TV. Therefore, here we leave you our complete guide to watch the program FREE and LIVE.

Look HERE the advance of ‘In the background there is room’, chapter 293

When does chapter 293 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

Episode 293 of ‘In the background there is room’ will premiere TODAY, Monday August 28, 2023. According to the advance, Félix will tell “Koky” his problem with the lenders and the threats that are coming to him.

Where can I see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ 10×293 LIVE?

‘In the background there is room’, chapter 293, will be available for viewing through America TV. This successful Peruvian series, which has dominated television screens for the last decade, is broadcast live after the competition show ‘Esto es guerra’.

Félix fears that something will happen to him and Zulimar after a call from a lender. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

What time to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

As usual, since it premiered in February 2023, season 10 of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is broadcast on Monday to Friday at 8.40 pm in Peru. If you are abroad, these are the hours in other countries:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

How to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you can’t see ‘At the bottom there is room’ by America TV, you have the option of doing it for free and online through the official website of the television channel. Also, in the app America tvGOyou will be able to enjoy all the episodes that you have missed and be aware of the premieres throughout the week.