Over the last few hours, the Vecchioni family has suffered a serious mourning and was forced to announce sad news. Roberto Vecchioni’s second son, Arrigo, from his wife Daria Colombo, passed away due to a bad illness . After the untimely death of her, the eldest Francesca Vecchioni has spread an important message on social media. Let’s find out together what is declared in detail.

Arrigothe second son of Roberto Vecchioni, had been battling a bad problem for some time illness . The boy is died on April 18, 2023, at the age of only 36. to spread theannouncement of his sad passing was his own family on social media who asked for silence respect for the serious mourning that affected them.

In detail, Roberto Vecchioni has published a photo on his Instagram profile to say goodbye to his son one last time. Even Arrigo’s older sister, Francesca Vecchioni became the protagonist of a similar gesture. In fact, the woman shared the same image of her father on her Instagram profile and also wanted to launch a strong message. These were the words written accompanying the caption:

After so much pain, our wonderful Arrigo is finally at peace.

The family asks for silence.

Francesca, the eldest born from the marriage of the famous singer with his ex-wife Irene Brozzi she was with Arrigo tied by a special relationship. The latter was 11 years younger than her but despite the great age difference the two were very united by a great feeling of affection.

In addition to the two of them, Roberto Vecchioni has two others children. We are talking about Edoardo and Carolina who were born from love story with his wife Daria Colombo.