Is Francesca Tocca pregnant? After the first episode of Amici’s Evening, this question rebounded on all social networks, especially on Instagram. For some weeks the professional hadn’t been very present in the program.

The choice of dress and a button that he pulled a little at Tocca’s belly heightened the suspicions of the most curious viewers. Francesca brought the professors’ gauntlet award to the stage, she has never danced, and the attention of many was focused precisely on her jacket-dress. Others have connected this particular to the decision to have Benedetta Vari stay to accompany Mattia in the Latin American pas de deux.

At the moment there are neither confirmations nor denials but the Twitter profile Amici News, which writes the previews of the program and often has rumors which later turn out to be true, has shared a message in which the news would seem to be confirmed (but not by those directly concerned) . Who knows if Tocca and Todaro, who already have a daughter Jasmine, will talk.