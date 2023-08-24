In these last days Francesca Tocca and Raimondo Todaro they are the main protagonists of the gossip. The two dancers have in fact ended up at the center of media attention and there are many rumors that the love story between the couple has come to an end. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Francesca Tocca and Raimondo Todaro broke up? Even if those directly involved continue to remain silent and not expose themselves to the gossip that is circulating about them, there are many voices that now see the separated couple. A few days ago a report arrived on the profile of Deianira Marzano.

These are the words with which the anonymous source wrote to the gossip expert:

Francesca Tocca and Todaro broke up. Returned from Sardinia separately. She mutes and he posts whiny things and his face was sad. This morning he returned to Sicily alone.

Francesca Tocca and Raimondo Todaro in crisis: “She is jealous of her husband”

The alleged separation between Francesca Tocca and Raimondo Todaro also affected ‘Nuovo Tv’, which also revealed the alleged reasons which would have led the couple to take the decision to separate. According to what was revealed by the well-known weekly, the dancer of Friends of Maria De Filippi would be jealous of the husband: