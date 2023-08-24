The report on the couple is making the rounds on the web: “They broke up”
In these last days Francesca Tocca and Raimondo Todaro they are the main protagonists of the gossip. The two dancers have in fact ended up at the center of media attention and there are many rumors that the love story between the couple has come to an end. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.
Francesca Tocca and Raimondo Todaro broke up? Even if those directly involved continue to remain silent and not expose themselves to the gossip that is circulating about them, there are many voices that now see the separated couple. A few days ago a report arrived on the profile of Deianira Marzano.
These are the words with which the anonymous source wrote to the gossip expert:
Francesca Tocca and Todaro broke up. Returned from Sardinia separately. She mutes and he posts whiny things and his face was sad. This morning he returned to Sicily alone.
Francesca Tocca and Raimondo Todaro in crisis: “She is jealous of her husband”
The alleged separation between Francesca Tocca and Raimondo Todaro also affected ‘Nuovo Tv’, which also revealed the alleged reasons which would have led the couple to take the decision to separate. According to what was revealed by the well-known weekly, the dancer of Friends of Maria De Filippi would be jealous of the husband:
According to the most accredited whispers, the reason is jealousy. This time it would have been Raimondo Todaro to “sin”. She is said to have become angry with Raimondo because she sensed that he was once again interested in an old flame. And the name of Sara Arfaoui has been circulating, the Italian showgirl of Algerian origins, former showgirl of the Raiuno quiz show The legacy of Raiuno, with whom Raimondo allegedly had an affair in the past. The dancer had shown up very close to the valley and had been surprised by the photographers. But it’s an old story. Sara Arfaoui, who is no longer the Valletta dell’ Inheritance, is happily married to one of the football champions of Barcelona, the German Ilkay Gündogan, a few months ago she became the mother of a child, lives mostly in Spain, and therefore the rumors of a flashback with Todaro are unfounded.
