The drama of Francesca Quaglia, who died at the age of 28: witnesses spoke of her attempts to save herself

Francesca Quaglia unfortunately she lost her life at the age of 28, on the morning of Wednesday 29 August, after a truck hit her. Her witnesses told of all her attempts to save herself, before her heavy vehicle stuck her under the wheels.

The agents who intervened on the spot are now working to rebuild the dynamicbut only the video surveillance cameras will give further answers on this serious accident.

The drama occurred on the morning of Wednesday 29th August. Precisely in the neighborhood of Roman Gate, which is located in the city of Milan. Francesca was actually from Medicine, in the province of Bologna.

After graduating from the Ca’ Foscati University, which is located in the city of Venicehad started working as freelance translator and copywriter. She was riding her own bike at the time, but it is still unclear where she was headed.

When suddenly, while standing on the side of the road, a truck has her invested. Both she and the other motorist were trying to do the same maneuver and were staying turning on the busy road.

However, the 54-year-old man realized the presence of the 28-year-old when it was already too late. By the time he stopped, Francesca was stuck under the vehicle and is deadshortly after the arrival of the doctors at the scene.

Francesca Quaglia’s attempts to save herself

The agents who intervened on the spot are now at work to reconstruct the exact one dynamic, also to understand if the gentleman has responsibilities. In addition to checking cameras, they are also listening to gods witnesses.

The latter in recounting what happened, spoke of all Francesca’s attempts to save yourself. They said she grabbed the door of the truck and started to throw punchesto make its presence felt.

However, it most likely ended up in a blind spot of the heavy vehicle. Now only further investigations will shed light on this serious episode, which led to one loss really heartbreaking. The prosecutor could also order an autopsy on the body.