Genoa – There is technical advice on his death that leaves no room for doubt. And if the criminal investigation into the death of the 32-year-old Genoese Francesca Tuscano following the vaccine, AstraZeneca is in any case destined for archiving, the compensation provided by the Government amounts to just over 77 thousand euros. The teacher died in April 2021 of a cerebral thrombosis, at San Martino in Genoa.

The amount intended for relatives entitled persons who apply for it is 77,468.53 euros, “in the event that the death of the injured party was caused by vaccinations”, based on the law that has allocated a fund of 150 million euros for those who have suffered damage from the anti Covid vaccination.

Hence, given the size of the figure, the probable future civil lawsuit against the state. Now that the advice of the coroner Luca Tajana and the haematologist Franco Piovella have established that “the patient’s death is reasonably to be referred to adverse effects from the administration of an anti Covid-19 vaccine”, and at the same time has cleared the behavior of the doctors involved in vaccination, the Tuscano family relied on the lawyers Federico Bertorello and Tatiana Massara to understand how to move. For the moment the two lawyers are dealing with the paperwork to at least access the compensation provided. Beyond the compensation, however, the lawyers and family members are also thinking about a letter of formal notice against the State Attorney’s Office.