Alessia She has been destroyed since Jimmy denied her apologies in ‘At the bottom there is room’. As could be seen in the América TV series, Alessia found out the truth after the actor ‘Plautin’ told her the plan that Remo made for her and ‘Charito”s son to break up. After that, the chef went to look for jimmy to apologize for the mistake she made, thinking that they could resume their relationship; He said no.

Given that, Alessia She was locked in her room and received a visit from Francesca. The popular ‘Noni’ began to advise her to forget about Jimmy once and for all. The Maldini matriarch told her that what ‘Charo’s’ son should have done was excuse her; Likewise, she added a phrase that marked Alessia. “He didn’t love you as much as you loved him.”